Amravati: NIA raids 13 premises of accused and suspects; knives recovered

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at 13 locations in Amravati, Maharashtra in connection with its larger conspiracy probe into the murder of Umesh Kolhe on June 21 for supporting the statements of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet.

During the raids at the premises belonging to “(arrested) accused and suspects”, the central agency recovered knives, digital devices (mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, DVRs), pamphlets spreading hate messages, and other incriminating documents and materials, according to a statement issued by NIA spokesperson.

A team led by NIA’s Mumbai deputy inspector general (DIG) Vikram Khalate, who had also investigated the Antilia bomb scare as well as murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran last year, has already taken custody of Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan and alleged mastermind Irfan Shaikh in Kolhe’s murder.

Investigations have so far revealed that Sheikh had ordered the accused to kill Kolhe, for which he provided ₹10,000 and a bike to four accused other accused. Yusuf had allegedly plotted to kill Kolhe and had forwarded the post of Kolhe to “Black Freedom” WhatsApp group, a local social media group of radicals.

An officer, who didn’t want to be named, said the accused appear to have been self-radicalised using online material and literature but the NIA is also looking at possible ‘online’ handler, as has been seen in the case of Indians indoctrinated in the name of religion in the past.

The federal agency has invoked terror charges in Amravati case after taking over the case from Maharashtra police on July 2.

As reported by HT, union home minister Amit shah, during a meeting with NIA chief Dinkar Gupta earlier this week, told him to go after radical elements bent on fomenting sectarian violence.

A separate team of NIA is simultaneously interrogating main accused in similar brutal killing of a tailor – Kanhaiya Lal - in Udaipur on June 28 by Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammad.

In the Udaipur case, role of a Pakistan based religious organisation is under the scanner but no terror outfit has yet taken responsibility for any of the attacks.

Sharma’s comments on Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate on May 28 triggered an international outcry and domestic protests. She was suspended as a spokesperson of the ruling party on June 5, while another leader, Naveen Jindal, was expelled for his statements on Islam.