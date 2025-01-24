Dairy brand Amul on Friday announced a price cut of Re 1 (one paisa) per kg for its three popular milk variants: Gold. Taaza milk and Tea Special. Various Amul products (Image for representation)

“Amul has reduced the price of milk by Re 1 in Amul Gold, Amul Taaza and Amul Tea Special 1 kg pack,” news agency ANI quoted Jayen Mehta, MD, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which runs Amul, as saying.

The new prices are ₹53 for Taaza, ₹61 for Tea Special and ₹65 for Gold.

GCMMF's move come at a time when several of its member unions have reduced milk procurement prices they pay to dairy farmers, News18 reported.

Also, this marks the first hike or reduction for Amul milk since June 2024. The hike of ₹2 per litre across all milk variants became effective on June 3, two days after the seventh and final round of polling for the Lok Sabha elections.