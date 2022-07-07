What is the big deal, asks Cong MP Anand Sharma after meeting BJP chief JP Nadda

Anand Sharma, a Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha, met BJP national president, but refused to attach any political significance to the same.

According to news agency ANI, the Congress veteran, also known as a member of the party's dissident Group of 23 or G-23, said that while he belonged to the grand old party, he did not consider his ideological opponents as social enemies, adding there was no personal differences between them.

The former Union minister further said that if he had to meet Nadda, he would do so openly as there was no big deal about it . Sharma said both the leaders of the opposite camps came from the state and shared the same alma mater.

“If I have to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, I have every right to meet him, for me, he is just not the BJP president. We both come from the same state and share the same alma mater. There shouldn't be any political significance attached to it,” Sharma was quoted as saying the by news agency.

"If I have to meet him, I'll go openly, what's the big deal in it? I belong to INC. Being ideological opponents doesn't mean that there's any personal division between us. We don't make ideological opponents our social enemies: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma

“If I have to meet him, I'll go openly, what's the big deal in it? I belong to the INC. Being ideological opponents doesn't mean that there's any personal division between us. We don't make ideological opponents our social enemies,” the MP said.

Sharma was reportedly one of the few prominent faces who was missing from the Congress massive show of strength during protests over former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.

