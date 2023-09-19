Anantnag operation comes to an end after 7 days with killing of LeT commander

The seven-day-long encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Garole forests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, which had claimed the lives of four security men, came to an end on Tuesday with the killing of at least two terrorists, including Lashkar e Taiba commander Uzair Khan, police said. Army personnel return from the encounter site in the Garole forests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Additional director general of police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar said, “So far, we have retrieved the body of Uzair Khan. The dead body of the second terrorist is visible but has not been retrieved yet. We had information about 2-3 terrorists. Maybe the body of the third terrorist will be there.”

The ADGP said that the search operation would continue to locate and destroy explosive shells and grenades at the encounter site in the dense Garole forest area in Kokernag.

“The search operation will continue. There is a lot of area remaining which needs to be searched. There will be blind shells which will be recovered and destroyed. People are also requested not to visit the spot because there are chances of live shells and grenades lying there,” he said.

The operation had begun on the night of last Tuesday. The army and police launched a joint operation after receiving intelligence about terrorist movement and their likely hideout in the forested area.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak, also from the same battalion, DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat were killed in the initial blow by terrorists on Wednesday. The body of sepoy Pardeep Singh was recovered on Monday.

Uzair Khan, a resident of Nagam in Anantnag, had gone missing in July 2022. After his family filed a missing report, they were informed of his joining the Lashkar e Taiba. A school dropout, he had done a diploma in electrical work and had been working as an electrician before he went missing.

Lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha on Tuesday laid a wreath and paid homage to sepoy Pardeep Singh. “I bow to the exemplary courage and sacrifice of our brave heart. A grateful nation will always remain indebted to his martyrdom. The entire nation stands firmly with his family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Army official said that Singh was a resident of Patiala in Punjab. “The body has reached Patiala to be handed over to the next of kin,” an official said.

The operation — one of the deadliest and longest in the recent past— involved some of the army’s toughest fighting men, including those from the Special Forces, and counterterrorism specialists from J&K Police. For the past seven days, they targeted the alpine forest and natural cave like structures suspected to be terrorist hideouts and fired several mortar shells and grenades towards the hilly forest area.

Security forces also used drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area to trace the holed-up terrorists. Footage of a drone locating a hideout deep in the woods and forces subsequently destroying it with explosives became viral on social media.