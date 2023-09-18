Anantnag operations on, hunt for terrorists continues

The operation to flush out terrorists hiding in Garole forests of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag entered the fifth day on Sunday as security forces widened the area of operation to neighbouring villages, officials said. Security personnel on the fifth day of the ongoing encounter with terrorists, at Gadol Kokarnag in Anantnag district, Sunday. (PTI)

The security forces are targeting the possible hideouts of the terrorists and fired several mortal shells towards the forest area, officials said, adding that the personnel are specially focusing on cave-like structures in the area. Security forces are using drones and helicopters for surveillance of the dense forest area where terrorists are believed to be holed up, officials said.

The army and the police launched a joint operation on Tuesday night after receiving intelligence about terrorist movement and their likely hideout in the forested area. The operation involves some of the army’s toughest fighting men, including those from the special forces, and counterterrorism specialists from J&K Police.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak, also from the same battalion, DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat and a radio operator were killed in the encounter. Singh, Dhonchak and Khan were leading teams that were hot on the trail of the terrorists in the treacherous terrain and were fired upon from concealed positions while climbing a steep slope.

“The encounter is still going on. There is no official confirmation of killing of any terrorist so far,” a police officer from Anantnag said on the condition of anonymity on Sunday evening. The operation, which has been underway for over 100 hours, was disrupted for a while on Sunday afternoon due to rains, officials added.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man guarding the outer periphery of the cordon on the operation site was injured in an “accidental discharge” of weapon, officials added.

The injured CRPF man was identified as havaldar Manoj Kumar. “Kumar was on duty at the outer perimeter of the encounter site from where civilians are not allowed to move ahead... when his weapon discharged accidentally. It was raining and the raincoat was over his weapon. He was hit inside the raincoat,” CRPF spokesperson Junaid Ahmad said.

Kumar was taken to a district hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Residents of the area said that the sounds of blasts and firing rattled during the day and well into the night. “There is constant use of explosives... we could hear numerous blasts throughout the day,” a local said.

The security cordon was extended about 3km on Saturday as a precautionary measure, officials said, adding that the residents living close to the hilly area have been evacuated.

The forest cover, hilly terrain and dense foliage are aiding the terrorists from hiding in the jungle area, officials said. The police believe that one of the terrorists holed up in the area is Uzair Khan, who has been operating in the area and knows the lay of the land. He joined LeT only a year ago but quickly climbed the terror ranks to become a so-called commander.