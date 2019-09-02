Ancient heritage city of Mamallapuram likely to host to Modi-Xi summit

india

Known for its rock cut temples, the ancient heritage city of Mamallapuram in coastal Tamil Nadu, is all set to play host to a bilateral summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese premier Xi Jingping in October.

With Xi scheduled for an official visit from October 11 to 13, the coastal town where the rock cut temples have a UNESCO heritage site status, is being spruced up.

“We are yet to get official confirmation. But, we have been informed that Mamallapuram is a possible place to host the summit and to be prepared with the necessary security detail,” a top police official said adding that officials from the Centre have visited the coastal town to oversee arrangements.

“A delegation of Chinese officials is expected to visit to ascertain the security and other aspects ahead of the summit. Officials from the Union home ministry and ministry of external affairs too held a meeting with officials, including the Tamil Nadu police brass,” he added.

The first informal summit between Modi and Xi was held in Wuhan in China during April 27-28 last year.

Mamallapuram, which rose to prominence during the Pallava period of the 4th century, is famed for the rock cut caves and temples besides the shore temple. The Pallava dynasty was known for patronizing art and architecture, especially rock cut temples and paintings. Though Kancheepuram was their capital, the coastal town was developed as a citadel of arts. It also served as a port town and had a thriving trade link with China and Korea.

Mamallapuram also hosted the defence expo in 2018 which Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated.

