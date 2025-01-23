Andhara college student dies after jumping from 3rd floor, caught on camera

A first-year student from Narayana College in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the building, an incident captured on a surveillance camera. The cause of the suicide is still unknown, and an investigation is underway. (Screengrab)

The student exited the classroom at 10:15 am, stepped onto the ledge, and tragically jumped from the third floor at Narayana College.

A video showed the student leaving the classroom during class, walking to the ledge, and jumping. His classmates then came out to see what happened.

The classroom footage showed that most students were seated when one student quietly stood up and walked out without interacting with anyone.

The cause of the suicide is still unknown, and an investigation is underway.

On Saturday, an aerospace engineering student died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru's Hanumantha Nagar.

The incident took place around 4.45 pm when the campus was largely quiet, as reported by the police. Initial investigations revealed that 21-year-old took his life as a result of family-related problems.

Police said, hours prior to the incident, he allegedly sent messages to his parents indicating his distress regarding specific family issues.

He was a seventh-semester student who resided with his parents in Anekal and traveled to college each day. Earlier that day, he had taken his internal examinations and received a score of 38 out of 50, as reported by a professor who assessed his paper after the incident.

Reddy was seen by his classmates as an introvert who mostly stayed to himself, and his sudden death has shocked the college community.

The police have ruled out foul play and have filed a report on the unnatural death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290