Bengaluru aerospace student, 21, dies after jumping from college building: Report

The incident occurred around 4.45 pm when the campus was relatively quiet, police said according to Deccan Herald.

A preliminary investigation suggests that Akshay (name changed), 21, ended his life due to family-related issues.

Hours before the incident, he reportedly sent messages to his parents expressing distress over certain family matters, the report added. Authorities have chosen not to disclose further details at the request of the family.

He was a seventh-semester student, lived with his parents in Anekal and commuted daily to the college. He had attended his internal examinations earlier in the day and scored 38 out of 50, according to a professor who reviewed his paper post-incident, report further added.

Described by peers as an introvert who largely kept to himself, Reddy’s untimely death has left the college community in shock.

The police have ruled out foul play and have filed an unnatural death report.

Girl dies by suicide after friend cheats her of ₹ 15 lakh

In another incident in December, a 19-year-old college student, allegedly died by suicide at her home in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, according to police officials.

The girl was found hanging from the balcony of her house on November 29. In a note left behind, she accused her college mate, Diganth, of cheating her out of ₹15 lakh worth of gold ornaments under the pretext of investments, police said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).