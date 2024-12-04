Andhra cabinet approves key infra, IT policies

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved several key policies and proposals aimed at improving the state’s economy, including taking up several infrastructure projects. N Chandrababu Naidu (ANI)

After the cabinet meeting, state information and public relations minister K Parthasarathy told reporters that the cabinet approved the Information Technology and Global Capability Centre policy 4.0, which aimed to make Andhra Pradesh as a global knowledge economy hub by fostering innovations, gig economy, and sustainable economic growth.

He said that the new policy would promote co-working spaces, hybrid work models, and IT campuses with incentives up to 50% of investment costs. “Cities like Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Amaravati will host these hubs, with satellite centres planned for rural areas,” he said.

During the meeting, the cabinet also approved textiles, apparel and garments policy which targets to achieve ₹10,000 crore investments and employment for 200,000 people over five years. The policy will boost textile exports to $1 billion and establish five new integrated textile parks under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with financial incentives, Parthasarathy said.

The cabinet also approved the maritime policy, aimed to develop Andhra Pradesh as a world-class maritime state with robust port infrastructure. The proposals in the policy include establishment of a mega shipyard and ancillary projects to expand cargo handling from the current 180 million tonnes annually.

Another policy approved by the cabinet was Real-Time Governance System which aims to streamline citizen services with features like WhatsApp-based document delivery, data analytics hubs, and artificial intelligence-driven innovations.

Parthasarathy said: “The cabinet discussed various proposals for the housing development under PMAY-G and PM-JANMAN schemes to complete pending rural and urban housing projects by 2026, targeting over 750,000 homes.”

The cabinet also approved sports and tourism policies for the next five years aimed at attracting significant investments and promoting employment through eco-tourism, temple circuits, and adventure tourism.

The cabinet discussed making Amaravati an electric mobility city, anticipating ₹30,000 crore in investments and 60,000 new jobs. “The cabinet also discussed in depth about the Jal Jeevan Mission, which was neglected during the previous regime. “Efforts will be made to revive the ₹51,000 crore mission, to enhance rural water supply systems,” the minister added.

State municipal administration and urban development minister P Narayana said the cabinet approved the administrative sanction to the extent of ₹1,471 crore for restarting Amaravati capital city infrastructure works, previously stalled due to administrative delays.