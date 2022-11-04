Andhra CID arrests TDP leader

Hyderabad

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday arrested senior Telugu Desam Party leader and former minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu in connection with the alleged forgery of a document pertaining to the encroachment of a piece of land belonging to the irrigation department.

Deputy Inspector General of CID Sunil Kumar Nayak said Ayyanna Patrudu, along with his son Rajesh were arrested from their residence at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours. The arrested were produced before a local court in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, the arrested TDP leader moved a lunch motion petition in the state high court, which asked the CID authorities to produce the case diary before it by 10.30 am on Friday. A decision would be taken on the remand of the accused only after going through the case diary, the high court said.

Nayak told the reporters that cases were registered against Ayyanna Patrudu and his two sons – Vijay and Rajesh – under sections 464 (making a false document), 467 (forgery), 471 (fraudulently using a forged document) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, based on a complaint lodged by the Irrigation department’s executive engineer on September 13.

He said according to the complaint, Ayyanna Patrudu along with his two sons had resorted to encroachment of two cents of land on Ravanapalli irrigation canal to construct the compound wall of their house.

The complainant said the TDP leader had forcibly obtained the attestation from an executive engineer level officer on a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Stating that the sign and seal on the NOC turned out be fake, the DIG said a detailed inquiry would be conducted in this regard. He said Ayyanna Patrudu and his son Rajesh were arrested, while Vijay was absconding.

A tense situation prevailed in Viskhapatnam as a large numbe of TDP workers and leaders laid siege to the CID office to protest against the illegal arrest. They were also taken into custody by the police. The party called Narsipatnam bandh on Thursday in protest against the arrests.

Ayyanna Patrudu’s wife Padmavati criticized the government for arresting her husband and son without prior notices. She demanded that the government take full responsibility for their lives.

TDP president and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the arrest of Ayyanna Patrudu by foisting a false case. Naidu said he was shocked to know about their arrests at Narsipatnam by jumping the walls and breaking the doors.

He alleged that already 10 cases have been registered against Ayyanna Patrudu and his family members subjecting them to various kinds of harassment,

The CID official, however, made it clear that the police had every right to use the force if someone was not cooperating for the arrest.

