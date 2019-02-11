Chandrababu Naidu fast LIVE updates: ‘BJP govt failed at every front,’ says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a day-long fast in Delhi on Monday, seeking special category status for the state and fulfilment of other commitments made by the Centre at the time of state’s bifurcation.

Naidu will begin the ‘Dharma Porata Deeksha’ at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan at 8 am after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

The fast is expected to turn out to be a grand show of unity of opposition parties with 21 leaders expressing their solidarity for the Naidu’s cause. A source from the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) said on condition of anonymity Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Naidu and express his solidarity for the cause of Andhra Pradesh, besides several other national leaders.

9:14 am IST BJP govt failed at every front: Naidu “The BJP govt failed at giving special status to Andhra, to release funds for the state. They have failed at every front,” said TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu





8:59 am IST Chandrababu’s hunger strike against Centre over demand of special status to Andhra Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu began his daylong hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. His hunger strike is against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. In March last year, the TDP had pulled out of the NDA government over its refusal to grant a special status to Andhra Pradesh.





8:22 am IST Andhra CM likely to be joined by cabinet colleagues, lawmakers in his day-long fast The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, Naidu, is likley to be joined by his cabinet colleagues, MPs, state legislators, and leaders of students and employees groups and mass organisations in his day-long fast in Delhi.





8:14 am IST Farooq Abdullah, Arvind Kejriwal to visit Naidu Chairman of JKNC Farooq Abdullah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also visit Chandrababu Naidu’s one day fasting protest at 10 am and 1pm at AP Bhavan respectively.





8:12 am IST Rahul Gandhi to visit Chandrababu Naidu at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting N Chandrababu Naidu’s Dharma Porata Deeksha (one day fasting protest) on Monday between 9am to 10am at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.



