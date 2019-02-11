Chandrababu begins fast in Delhi over special status to Andhra Pradesh, has support of over 20 Oppn parties

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched his 12-hour fast at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, shifting the scene of his crusade for a special category status for his state to the national capital.

Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in March last year over its unmet demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh after its bifurcation. Since then, Naidu has led an effort to bring opposition parties together to forge anti-BJP alliances in different states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday dismissed Naidu’s Delhi protest during his rally in Guntur, his first visit to Andhra Pradesh after the TDA pulled out of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, saying it was “worth only a photo session”.

Naidu paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and garlanded the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar before he began his Dharma Porata Deeksha at Andhra Bhavan. He will submit a memorandum to President Ramnath Kovind on February 12, seeking justice for his state.

The fast is expected to turn out to be a grand show of unity of opposition parties with 21 leaders expressing their solidarity for the Naidu’s cause. A source from the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) said on condition of anonymity Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Naidu and express his solidarity for the cause of Andhra Pradesh, besides several other national leaders.

National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will also meet the Andhra chief minister at AP Bhavan.

The Congress party headed by Rahul Gandhi has already expressed its commitment to realise a special status to Andhra Pradesh if it comes to power in 2019. The stand of the Congress provided some common ground to work with the Naidu’s TDP against the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu said during a press conference later on Sunday that Prime Minister Modi’s failure to mention the special status during his visit to the state added salt to Andhra Pradesh’s wounds.

It is the second time Naidu is launching a relay fast in Delhi after he went on an indefinite fast in 2013 before the state division seeking equal justice for Telangana and Andhra. The police broke his fast by shifting him to a hospital on the ground of his deteriorating health condition.

He fasted on April 20, his birthday, in 2018 seeking his state’s share from the NDA government.

The Andhra Pradesh government has hired two special trains to ferry crowds from the Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions for the Delhi protest.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 08:27 IST