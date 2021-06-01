Andhra CM says he hasn’t threatened or influenced any witnesses in CBI case against him

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday told a special court for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases in Hyderabad that he had not threatened or influenced any witness directly or indirectly in the alleged disproportionate assets being probed by the CBI.

“All the allegations made by the petitioner are baseless and do not warrant any consideration by the court,” he said in a 98-page counter-affidavit filed in the CBI court.

The affidavit was filed by the chief minister in reply to a petition filed by rebel YSR Congress MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on April 29, seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the former in 2013.

In the affidavit, CM Reddy asserted that he never violated the conditions imposed by the court nor did he, in any manner, threaten or influence any witness directly or indirectly.

The CBI also filed a separate counter affidavit saying that it was leaving it to the court to decide on whether to continue or revoke the bail granted to CM Jagan. The court posted the case to June 14 for further hearing.

The chief minister said the petition seeking his bail cancellation was purportedly filed by Raju in the capacity of a third party. “It was misconceived in law and not maintainable, as Raju was trying to bring in personal political issues and personal vendetta into criminal justice administration,” he said.

He pointed out that the CBI, a central government agency, was investigating his case and Raju, being a third party, had no locus standi in seeking the cancellation of bail. He did not show any overwhelming circumstances to review the procedure of granting bail, he argued.

“The Supreme Court has stated in several cases that any criminal process is between the state and the accused and no third party can intervene in such process,” he reminded.

Jagan also pointed out that Raju had filed a false affidavit before the court stating that he had no questionable antecedents of whatsoever in nature. But the fact was that Raju was accused of two crimes registered by the CBI concerning fraudulent dealings with the banks and siphoning of over ₹900 crore.

He pointed out that his party had already made an appeal to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking disqualification of Raju from the Lok Sabha membership for various misdeeds and acts of misconduct.

“Raju’s petition clearly shows he is seeking to use criminal justice machinery for personal abusive purposes,” he said and requested the court to dismiss the petition in the interest of justice.

Raju told reporters in Delhi that the counter filed by Jagan in the CBI court lacked any substance. “The allegations levelled by him against me are all baseless. I am confident that the court will go by the merit of the arguments,” he said.