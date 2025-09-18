Amaravati, A local court here on Thursday granted two days custody of YSRCP Lok Sabha member PV Midhun Reddy to SIT for questioning in connection with the ₹3,200 crore alleged liquor scam case. Andhra court grants police custody of YSRCP MP in 'liquor scam case'

Reddy, who represents Rajampet constituency, is the accused number 4 in the case which allegedly took place during the previous YSRCP government between 2019 and 2024.

Andhra Pradesh Police arrested Midhun Reddy on July 19.

"The petition is partly allowed. Police custody of Respondent/A4 is granted only for two days i.e., and September 20 from 8 am to 6 pm," the court said in its order.

Reddy, a three-time MP, was earlier interrogated in April and July this year, but the court found limited custodial interrogation necessary to cross-verify conspiracy-related statements.

The court allowed custody from September 19 to 20, directing interrogation between 8 am and 6 pm, with strict conditions ensuring medical checkups, advocate presence, and humane treatment.

Investigators sought five days' custody, citing his alleged key role in money transfers, brand manipulation, and shell companies, but the judge limited custody to two days.

The prosecution alleged a political-business nexus, highlighting manipulation in liquor procurement between 2019 and 2024 , suppression of popular brands, preferential orders to new labels and systematic receipt of kickbacks.

Meanwhile, Reddy filed a counter petition against his custody in the court, rejecting charges of liquor trade manipulation, kickbacks, conspiracy, and illegal money transfers as 'politically motivated' and claimed the custody was sought only to harass him as an opposition party MP.

His lawyers observed that he was not named in the original First Information Report and was added later through memo, after anticipatory bail attempts failed in higher courts.

The counter petition further said that Special Investigation Team relies on hearsay witnesses, lacking direct evidence, while previous interrogations yielded no fresh information, making further custody unnecessary under legal principles.

It said that the case was 'intended to malign his political image', sensationalise the probe through media, and deny him statutory remedies, urging dismissal of the custody petition.

