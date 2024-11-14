Andhra government suspends clearance for uranium exploration in Kurnool

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday ordered suspension of the proposed plan of the Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration and Research (AMD) to undertake exercise for uranium exploration in the Kappatralla forest area in Kurnool district. AMD’s recent plans to proceed with these studies sparked widespread protests among locals, fearing environmental and health risks. (HT photo)

The decision was taken after a representation given by state industries minister TG Bharat and other MLAs from Kurnool district to the chief minister during the assembly session on Tuesday.

ALSO READ- India hopeful of consensus declaration at Rio G20 Summit

Naidu told them that no permission would be granted for uranium excavation in Kappatralla of Devanakonda block in the future. The state government, which was supposed to issue stage-2 permissions as per AMD’s request, has halted any further drilling operations with this decision, thereby stopping the planned borehole drilling.

ALSO READ- Congress's 'Shehzada' is conspiring to scrap reservations: PM Modi

Following a direction from the chief minister, Kurnool district collector P Ranjith Basha officially announced the decision while reassuring the people of Kappatralla and other surrounding villages that there was no need for concern. He asked them to withdraw their protests against the uranium exploration, which had been ongoing for several days.

ALSO READ- Article 370 won’t be restored even if Indira Gandhi returns from heaven: Amit Shah

In June 2023, then YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government granted permissions for Stage-1 drilling operations in the forest area. Preliminary explorations conducted by the AMD confirmed the presence of uranium deposits in the region. It planned further studies, proposing 68 boreholes across 468.25 hectares to collect soil samples for analysis.

However, AMD’s recent plans to proceed with these studies sparked widespread protests among locals, fearing environmental and health risks.