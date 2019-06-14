Andhra governor calls YSRCP manifesto ‘holy document’, each dept to get a copy

The Andhra Pradesh government will supply a copy of the election manifesto of the ruling YSR Congress party to every department to ensure monitoring of the implementation of pre-election promises from time to time.

Governor E S L Narasimhan disclosed this while addressing a joint session of the state legislative assembly and legislative council at Amaravati on Friday. Describing the election manifesto of the YSR Congress party as a “holy document,” the Governor said the document would be kept in the public domain and the government would have complete responsibility of its implementation in letter and spirit.

Each department will be supplied with a copy of the manifesto so as to ensure that the promises made in it were being implemented without fail. “Our government is committed to implement all the promises made to the people and a beginning to this effect has already been made generating euphoria among the people,” he said.

Stating the new government had inherited a near bankrupt exchequer due to mismanagement of human and physical resources of the state by the previous regime and also due to unscientific bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh five years ago, Narasimhan said efforts would be made towards judicious and efficient utilization of the available resources with total accountability and transparency.

He said the new government would seek all necessary cooperation from the Centre to bail out the state from the financial crisis and implementation of all the promises made in the bifurcation act. “Achieving special category status for the state, expeditious completion of the Polavaram major irrigation project and securing additional funds from the Centre for all round development of the state are top of our agenda,” he said.

The Governor reiterated that the YSRC government was dedicated to rooting out corruption at all levels by adopting a transparent administration. “As part of it, the government has restored the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into any irregularity in the administration. We are appointing a judicial commission with a sitting high court judge to wet the tenders for various projects before they are approved. We are planning to save massive public money by preventing bidding of excess amount for various works,” he said.

Narasimhan also reiterated the decisions taken by the recent cabinet headed by Jagan Reddy including establishment of village secretariats, appointment of village volunteers for supply of essential commodities to the door step of the common man, establishment of farmers’ commission, payment of Rs 12,500 per year to each farmer towards crop investment assistance and Rs 15,000 to each mother for sending her children to school etc.

