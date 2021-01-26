Andhra Governor’s balanced development pitch points to 3 capitals plan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on Tuesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to form three capital cities soon for a decentralized development.

The Governor said past examples had shown that concentration of development at a singular place could lead to unrest and regional imbalances.

“The state government is of the firm view that decentralization of development with Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Amaravati being the Legislative capital and Kurnool as the Judicial capital would usher in balanced development of all regions,” the Governor said addressing the gathering after inspecting the 72nd Republic Day Parade at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had been among the top performing states in the country and Visakhapatnam had won an award in the best performing municipalities under special category.

Harichandan expressed concern over the recent incidents of vandalism in temples and desecration of idols of Hindu gods. “In the recent past, there were some disturbing incidents that were trying to threaten the smooth flow of the social fabric. Some vested interests have been trying to whip up passions by instigating and resorting to unsavory incidents, which are crude, meaningless and are laced with ulterior motives,” he regretted.

He said desecration, vandalism, arson and all such acts of insanity have no place in our society and those responsible for the aberrations will be dealt with firmly by all means to restore peace and harmony in the state.

“We have to respect all faiths and that is what our tradition has been. The government is very firm in safeguarding the social fabric, which is spun by the colorful yarn of various faiths that reflects unity in diversity,” he said.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the state government in handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state which had passed through testing times in the last one year. With vaccination rolling out 10 days back, the run has been smooth and the government has put in place the necessary infrastructure, he said.