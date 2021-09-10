Andhra govt to float portal to sell online movie tickets; producers remain sceptical

The Andhra Pradesh government has passed an order to set up a state-run website for the online sale of cinema tickets in both single and multiplex theatres across the state. The ruling YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) decision to enter into the business of movie tickets has come as a surprise for the Telugu film industry.

The government order was issued by AP principal secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajit on August 31. It stated that the Andhra government will develop a portal for online booking of cinema tickets on the lines of online railway reservation ticketing system. The upcoming portal will be run by the AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation and the modalities were being worked out.

As of now, tickets in AP are available by private players such as bookmyshow and also offline at ticket counters. However, that is mostly restricted to cities like Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and in other major towns. In districts and rural areas tickets are only sold at physical counters before films are screened.

An AP government official, who did not want to be quoted, said the GO was passed keeping in mind tax collections or tax revenues to the state government from movie theatres. “The tax collected per year is just a small percentage of the business the Telugu film industry makes. This is an old issue and is being sorted out. For example, if a film maker earns Rs. 100 crore, the tax has to be paid accordingly,” he added.

According to the GO, the Andhra government has constituted a committee to create a blueprint for developing the portal for implementing the online ticketing system. The committee comprises principal secretary (home), who is the chairman, and principal secretary (Information technology) as co-chairman.

Other members include secretary of the AP Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department and Managing Director of the AP State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation, Managing Director of the AP Technological Services, a representative of the Commercial Taxes department’s Commissioner and others.

The move has however worried industry players, who are more concerned as to what the government’s intention is. On reaching out for a comment, most did not even want to speak on this matter and said that it is “very sensitive”. One of them said that this issue will be resolved only when a big actor meets AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and sorts it out.

However, a well-known movie producer from Andhra, who also requested anonymity, said that the film industry itself had recommended online ticketing to streamline taxation earlier. “But the issue now is that there is no clarity about what the government wants to do. They mentioned that they will create something like a railway ticket portal. But how can money first come to the government and then come to us?” he questioned.

The movie producer added that one can’t go to the government for their money, as it will lead to a lot of red tape. “There is no clarity on this. This is not an essential commodity, it is a business,” he remarked. According to estimates, the Telugu movie industry, known as Tollywood, is believed to generate over Rs. 1000 crore every year (pre-Covid-19).