Andhra govt to give 15,000 for funeral expenses of Covid-19 victims

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of ₹15,000 for the last rites of those who die of coronavirus.

"Government, hereby, accord permission to all the district collectors to the state for sanction of an amount of ₹15,000 towards funeral charges to the death of every Covid patients," the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government read.

The order issued was undersigned by Principal Secretary of the state Anil Kumar Singhal.

The order further said, "The permission accorded above, is subject to meet the expenditure from the allotted funds of combating Covid-19."

"The commissioner, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, shall release the required funds to the respective District collectors in the state," it added.

According to the official data, there are 2,07,467 active cases of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh while the death toll due to infection in the state has mounted to 9,271.