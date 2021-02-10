Andhra gram panchayat elections: 44 sarpanch unanimously elected
Results were declared for 292 out of 296 sarpanch posts that went to polling in the first phase of gram panchayat elections in Anakapalle revenue division in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.
As per State Election Commission, a total of 44 candidates were unanimously elected for the sarpanch posts which were notified for election in the first phase in 12 mandals of the Anakapalle revenue division.
"The highest number of unanimous sarpanch candidates was seven in Rambilli Mandal, followed by six in Butchayyapeta, five each in Atchutapuram, Cheedikada and K Kotapadu Mandals, four in V Madugula, three each in Chodavaram and Munagapaka, two each in Devarapalli, Kasimkota and Elamanchili and there were no unanimous candidates in Anakapalle Mandal," said SEC.
Results are pending on two seats in Anakapalli Mandal, one seat each in Chodavaram and Kasimkot Mandals.
The first phase of polling recorded 84.23 per cent voting.
The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21.
