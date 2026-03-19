Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday extended Ugadi greetings to the people of the state. Andhra Guv, CM extend Ugadi greetings

In his message, the governor said Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, is a festival of joy and hope, marking the beginning of a new year with aspirations for prosperity and happiness.

"I extend my heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu people across the world on the auspicious occasion of Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi," said Nazeer in an official press release from Lok Bhavan.

Highlighting the significance of Ugadi Pachhadi , he noted that its blend of tastes symbolises the varied experiences of life and reminds people to embrace all situations.

The CM described Ugadi as a confluence of six tastes and the arrival of spring, symbolising joy and hope for the future.

"On the auspicious occasion of Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Ugadi, I extend my greetings to all Telugu people," said Naidu in a post on X.

He expressed hope that the 'Swarna Andhra Vision 2047' would progress successfully, ensuring inclusive growth and development across the state.

Meanwhile, Naidu participated in the Ugadi celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh government at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada.

Naidu, along with ministers and other leaders, took part in the traditional tasting of 'Ugadi Pachadi' as part of the celebrations.

Panchanga Sravanam, the traditional reading of the new year almanac was also presented.

Ugadi marks the Telugu New Year and is celebrated as a festival of renewal, symbolising new beginnings, cultural traditions and the onset of spring.

The festival is observed with the preparation of Ugadi Pachhadi, temple visits, festive decorations and family gatherings, reflecting joy, togetherness and spiritual significance.

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