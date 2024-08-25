Andhra HC gives bail to ex-YSRCP MLA in poll violence cases

Former YSR Congress Party lawmaker Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who was arrested for vandalising electronic voting machine (EVM) at a polling station on May 13 and other related cases, was released on bail on Saturday. Former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested at Narasaraopet on June 26 for his involvement in a case of destruction of an EVM and VVPAT at the Palvaigate polling station, attack on a polling agent Namburi Seshagiri Rao who tried to intervene, and abuse of a woman, Naga Shiromani, in Rentachintala on May 13 (ANI)

Reddy, who represented Macherla assembly constituency in Palnadu district, came out of the Nellore central jail, where he had been on judicial remand since June 27. He was received by former YSRCP ministers from Nellore Kakani Govardhan Reddy and P Anil Kumar Yadav, amidst tight security. He later left for his native village in Macherla district.

On Friday, justice T Mallikarjun Rao of Andhra Pradesh high court granted conditional bail to the former MLA, including submission of two sureties for ₹50,000 each. The judge also asked Reddy to surrender his passport to the court and appear before the magistrate and Macherla station house officer every week. The judge also asked the former MLA not to leave the Macherla assembly constituency without obtaining permission from the court.

On May 14, the ex-MLA and his brother Venkatrami Reddy were reportedly involved in post-poll violence, burning a vehicle and allegedly attacking circle inspector Narayana Swamy at Karempudi.

The ex-MLA moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the four cases booked against him. The court granted it temporarily and directed the police not to initiate any action until further orders. On June 26, the HC held its hearing and struck down the four anticipatory bails, leading to his arrest.