Andhra High Court adjourns TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea to October 19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday adjourned Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea to October 19 in skill development case.

Due to the absence of Chandra Babu Naidu's legal team few members, rest of the team requested for adjournment of the hearing for tomorrow but the High Court adjourned the hearing to October 19.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday assured the Supreme Court that former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will not be arrested till October 18 in the FiberNet scam case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi also issued notice to the government on the plea of Naidu challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the case and posted the matter for hearing on October 17.

The top court was hearing Naidu's special leave petition against an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court refusing to grant him anticipatory bail earlier this week.

The bench is also seized of another plea filed by Naidu seeking quashing of FIR registered against him rooted in a skill development scam. He has challenged the High Court judgment rejecting his plea for the quashing of FIR.

Naidu is currently in judicial custody.

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Sunday staged a protest in Telangana's Hyderabad, against the arrest of TDP Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development scam case.

They tied their hands with black ropes during the demonstration.

Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, and son, Nara Lokesh, also participated in the protest.

"Justice is behind the bars today. Even though there is no evidence, Chandrababu was illegally arrested to keep him distant from the people. It is alleged that they are conspiring to threaten Chandrababu's life by keeping him in judicial remand while managing the systems", Nara Lokesh said while speaking to ANI. (ANI)