Andhra man arrested for sexually assaulting girl dies by suicide: Police

A 62-year-old man, who was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in an orchard at Tuni in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a tank while taken to the court for judicial remand late in the night, police said on Thursday. Police said the man requested a toilet break before jumping into the tank. (Getty Images)

The man’s body was retrieved from Komati Cheruvu tank on the outskirts of Tuni on Thursday morning, police inspector G Ramakrishna told reporters. “The accused was arrested on Wednesday evening in connection with an attempted rape case involving a minor. After the mandatory medical examination, the police were escorting him to be presented before the magistrate at around 10.30pm,” said Ramakrishna.

He added that the man requested the police to stop the vehicle for a toilet break. “When the police vehicle was halted, he suddenly jumped into the lake.”

The man, a former municipal councillor, was filmed allegedly sexually assaulting the girl and was confronted. A video of the alleged assault went viral. When questioned, the man threatened the man who filmed the incident, saying he was a municipal councillor.

The man was assaulted before the police intervened, arrested him, and booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Kakinada deputy superintendent of police Srihari Raju assured swift action in the sexual assault case. “The girl and her mother have given their statements, and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act,” Raju said.

State minister Nara Lokesh condemned the incident in a post on X. He said he was shocked to learn of the assault attempt and assured that the government would take strict action. “Whoever commits such heinous crimes will be crushed with an iron hand,” Lokesh said. He added the girl would receive counselling and full support, and that officials were instructed to ensure the safety of students, particularly in residential schools and welfare hostels.

The incident sparked anger, with demands for accountability from the school administration. Police were interrogating school staff and investigating whether any negligence.

Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja directed officials to ensure swift and strict action against the accused. The commission issued a notice to police directing them to submit a detailed report within 48 hours.