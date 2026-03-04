Andhra man kills wife, her mother over domestic discord

A 36-year-old man was arrested for killing his wife and mother-in-law, allegedly for objecting to his extra-marital relationship in Bobbilanka village of Seethanagaram block in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district in the wee hours of Tuesday, the police said. Representative image. (Pexel)

The accused, Chodadasi Sitaramaraju, alias Pandu, attacked his wife Latha (32) with a knife and stabbed her to death before killing her mother Gummadi Lakshmi (50), who tried to stop him, a police official from Seethanagaram police station told reporters.

Sitaramaraju married Latha about 15 years ago and has three children. “For the last few days, there have been clashes between husband and wife, over his alleged extra-marital affair with another woman of the same locality,” the police official said.

Since then, the couple had been living separately due to ongoing domestic discord and the wife and her children had been staying with her mother.

“On Monday night, Sitaramaraju went to her house around midnight along with three friends and quarrelled with her. In a fit of rage, he attacked both women with a knife, killing them on the spot,” the police official said.

After committing the crime, the accused disposed of the weapon in the Godavari River and later surrendered at the Seethanagaram police station in the early hours.

“We rushed to the scene and conducted a preliminary inspection and moved the bodies to the government general hospital in Rajamahendravaram for post-mortem examination,” the official said, adding a murder case had been registered and investigation was underway.