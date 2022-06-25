Andhra okays renaming of dist after Ambedkar

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet headed by chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday approved the state government’s decision to rename Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar.

Minister for information and public relations Chelluboina Venugopala Krishna said that the meeting endorsed the report submitted by the district collector, recommending the renaming of the district as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The decision was taken a month after the eruption of violent protests in Amalapuram, the district headquarters, by thousands of locals under the banner of Konaseema Sadhana Samithi against renaming the district.

The protesters had set afire the residence of transport minister Pinipe Vishwaroop and that of YSR Congress Party MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish from Mummidivaram assembly constituency. They also set ablaze several vehicles on the roadside and indulged in stone pelting, resulting in injuries to a few police personnel, including district superintendent of police K S S V Subba Reddy.

Subsequently, the police imposed Section 144 in the town and stopped the internet in the entire district. More than 100 protesters belonging to various political parties were arrested in connection with the violence.

Konaseema is a new district, carved out from erstwhile combined East Godavari, as part of reorganisation of 13 districts into 26 which came into effect from April 26. The region has a sizeable population of Dalit community who had been demanding that a district in the state be named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

On May 18, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government issued a notification seeking to change the name of Konaseema district to Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. The notification called for any objections and suggestions to be submitted to the collector within 30 days.

After receiving the objections and suggestions by June 17, the collector sent a report to the state government and it was ratified by the state cabinet on Friday.

In the meantime, the police made tight security arrangements in the entire Konaseema area fearing eruption of troubles in the district in the wake of the cabinet decision. Section 144 has been imposed in Amalapuram to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

Other decisions taken

The state cabinet approved Jagananna Amma Vodi scheme, where ₹6,594.60 crore will be disbursed, benefiting over 43 lakh mothers for sending their children to schools.

The minister said the cabinet also approved the state government’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the online teaching platform Byju’s as part of its attempt to provide quality English education to students from Classes 4 to 10. As many as 4.8 lakh students from Class 8 to 10 will be provided electronic tabs under the course.

The cabinet decided that the power subsidy being given for aqua farmers having up to five acres, will be extended to farmers up to 10 acres.

The cabinet also approved the permission granted to the Green Energy Project being set up by Adani group in Andhra Pradesh at an estimated cost of ₹15,000 crore to generate 3,700 MW of power in a phased manner.

Similarly, approvals were accorded for the recruitment of 3,530 jobs in medical colleges along with 2,558 jobs in hospitals under AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad across the state.

