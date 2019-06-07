Andhra opens doors for CBI

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government Thursday cancelled a controversial government order issued by the previous Chandrababu Naidu-led dispensation, paving the way for the CBI to probe various cases in Andhra Pradesh.On November 8, 2018, the ruling Telugu Desam Party had issued a government order (GO) withdrawing the “general consent” accorded to the CBI to carry out investigations and raids in the state.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 00:13 IST