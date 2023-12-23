close_game
close_game
News / India News / Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed in bus-tractor collision in Ananthapuramu district

Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed in bus-tractor collision in Ananthapuramu district

ANI |
Dec 23, 2023 10:02 AM IST

The deceased have been identified as residents of Gooty mandal in Ananthapuramu district.

Ananthapuramu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Four people were killed in a road accident when a private bus collided with a tractor loaded with rice flour bags on National Highway 44 near Kallur village in Andhra's Ananthapuramu district on Saturday, said police.

HT Image
HT Image

"A bus collided with a tractor this morning and four people died in the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital," said Garladinne Police Station Sub Inspector, Sagar.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The deceased have been identified as residents of Gooty mandal in Ananthapuramu district.

The intensity of the collision was such that the front of the bus was completely wrecked and the bags of rice flour were scattered across the road.

Further investigation has been initiated by the police to analyse the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors leading to the fatal collision on the busy National Highway. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out