Andhra Pradesh high court upholds restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi

HYDERABAD: The impasse over observing public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival finally ended in Andhra Pradesh with the high court on Wednesday allowing a petitioner to install an idol in his house with a gathering of five people. The high court also said the government’s guidelines against public celebrations should not be violated.

The directions were issued by justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy on a writ petition filed by a resident of Autonagar in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati city. He approached the high court after his request to the district superintendent of police to instal an idol in his house in the presence of five people was declined.

The petitioner told the court that restrictions on celebrating Ganesh or Vinayaka Chaturthi were only for public places. After seeking a response from the state government as well, the court allowed him to install an idol at his residence on the condition that Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have asked the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Andhra Pradesh this year.

TDP national spokesperson Pattabi Ram on Tuesday said the party MLAs and the respective in-charge of all 175 assembly constituencies have been instructed to organise or celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a “huge way” while following Covid-19 protocols.

“We feel that it is a part of a larger conspiracy by Jagan Reddy to attack one religion,” he alleged.

The AP government decided that Ganesh idols should not be installed in public places and people should avoid going for idol immersions in processions.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation on last Wednesday, September 2, and decided to continue the night curfew in AP from 11pm to 6am in view of the festival season. Based on suggestions from health department officials, it was also decided to limit Ganesh (or Vinayaka) Chaturthi celebrations within homes, instead of holding them in public places.