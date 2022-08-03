Andhra Pradesh orders probe into gas leak at Anakapalli garment factory

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the gas leak at an apparel factory in northern Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district that led to the hospitalisation of over 120 workers falling sick late on Tuesday.

State industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, who met some of the victims at a government hospital at Anakapalli, said this was the second case of a gas leak in the garment manufacturing unit Seeds Intimate Apparels in the last two months and ordered the unit’s closure. The manufacturing unit, located at Atchyutapuram’s Brandix special economic zone, has been ordered to continue to pay wages to the workers for the period that it is closed on government orders.

More than 150 workers, mostly women, fell ill due to the gas leak at the apparel manufacturing unit during the night shift. Some of them fell unconscious, while others suffered from breathlessness, vomiting, convulsions, frothing from mouths and chest pain.

Anakapalli district medical and health officer Dr Annabathula Hemanth told HT that in all, 123 people had been admitted to different hospitals in the district and of them, 40 patients were discharged and another 83 are still undergoing treatment.

“There are no casualties and all are out of danger. Their condition is stable and they are still under observation,” he said.

The chief minister, who reviewed the incident at an official meeting on Wednesday, ordered that a high-level committee of experts be appointed to look into the gas leak incident and find out the cause, and suggest steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in future.

Jagan also enquired about the treatment being provided to the gas leak victims and directed that all possible assistance be provided to them.

On the decision to temporarily close the unit, state industries minister Amarnath said a similar incident of a gas leak was reported in the factory on June 3. “Inquiries revealed that the poisonous gas (which leaked on June 3) was the result of the contamination of refrigerant in the air-conditioner with some pesticide elements. We need to find out whether this time, too similar contamination has happened. We are sending the gas residues collected from the spot for laboratory and will take appropriate action, based on the report,” he said.

