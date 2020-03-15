Andhra Pradesh defers local body polls by 6 weeks due to coronavirus threat

india

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 13:13 IST

The Andhra Pradesh state election commission on Sunday postponed elections to rural and urban local bodies for six weeks in view of the coronavirus threat.

State election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued a notification about the postponement of the elections that were initially scheduled to be held between March 21 and March 29.

The polling for mandal parishad (block parishad) territorial constituencies (MPTCs) and zilla parishad territorial constituencies (ZPTCs) was scheduled to be held on March 21.

Elections for municipalities, municipal corporations and nagar panchayats were scheduled for March 23. The elections to gram panchayats were scheduled to be held on March 27 and 29.

“The election process for both rural and urban local bodies would be continued after six weeks from now, or after the threat of Covid-19 recedes, whichever is earlier. The scheduled already announced for gram panchayats has been kept in abeyance until further orders,” Ramesh Kumar said.

He said the decision had been taken following representations from various political parties seeking postponement of elections due to the coronavirus scare and also assessing the overall situations in the neighbouring states and the country as a whole.

“A large number of voters are expected to come from Hyderabad and other places in Telangana to Andhra to cast their votes in the local body elections. So, there is a possibility of spread of the virus during such mass congregations. Hence, we have decided to postpone the local body polls for six weeks. New dates will be announced once the spread of the virus is contained,” he said.

He said since the ballot paper would be used for voting and considering the long queues where large number of people would gather at one place, the contamination of the ballot boxes might pose a threat to public health.

In all, elections would be held for 669 ZPTCs and 9,639 MPTCS in 676 mandals (blocks) spread over 13 districts of the state. Elections will also be held for 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats.

At several places, a large number of MPTC and ZPTC members got elected unanimously and their election would be valid. “However, the Model Code of Conduct will continue for another six weeks,” the SEC said.

Ramesh Kumar also ordered immediate transfer of district collectors and superintendents of police of Guntur and Chittoor districts, which reported large scale violence during the nomination process for local body elections.

He also ordered suspension of inspector of police in Macherla police station in Giuntur district, where there were attacks on Telugu Desam Party former MLAs Bonda Umamaheshwar Rao and Buddha Venkanna last week.

The SEC also ordered transfer of deputy superintendents of police of Srikalahasti and Palamaner in Chittoor district, besides inspectors of Tirupati, Palamaner, Tadipatri and Rayadurgam police stations for their alleged failure in preventing violent attacks on the political party activists.

“If necessary, the SEC will consider cancellation of election process in Tirupati, Macherla and Punganur,” he said.

The SEC also stopped the YSR Congress government’s prestigious house site distribution programme scheduled on March 25, coinciding with Ugadi festival, because of the model code of conduct.

YSRC president chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was supposed to launch the scheme “Pedalandiriki illu” (housing for the poor) as part of Navararatnalu (Nine jewels) programme, in which 26 lakh house site pattas were to be distributed on a single day.

The SEC said that since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into place on March 7, the announcement of new schemes and implementation of old ones cannot be done in a manner that it will impact the outcome of the elections.