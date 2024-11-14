Andhra Pradesh: TDP govt's mega crackdown on opposition's social media posts for ‘crossing a line’

The Andhra Pradesh Police has arrested 49 people, registered 147 cases and issued 680 notices to social media activists and sympathisers of former chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP for allegedly posting derogatory content about family members of leaders from chie minister Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP), reported The Indian Express. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks at the review meeting at the state secretariat. The social media posts allegedly targeted Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari. (File)(N Chandrababu Naidu-X)

A TDP spokesperson said the massive crackdown is for “crossing a line” in their criticism of the state government and TDP leaders. Many have been booked under the IT Act under sections related to morphing images and posting derogatory content. Cases have also been registered under sections related to promoting enmity between different groups, defamation, public mischief, and criminal conspiracy under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Police sources told The Indian Express they mined social media posts from various districts that allegedly targeted state ministers, their wives and daughters. Among the targets of defamatory posts include state home minister Anitha, Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's daughters, TDP MLA and actor Balakrishna’s wife Vasundhara, state Congress party president YS Sharmila and her mother YS Vijayamma.

Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said one of the accused, Ravinder Reddy, is a YSRCP co-convener who handles the party's social media handles. Police said he has been accused of spreading defamatory content online and causing unrest among communities. “His actions promote division and disturb social harmony. He manages dozens of YouTube channels which target women leaders by vulgar content against them,” said the official.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the state government of “vendetta politics” and attacking the constitutional right to free speech. “By suppressing these voices, the government is undermining democracy and violating the basic rights guaranteed to every citizen. This misuse of power shows a focus on political vendetta rather than upholding democratic values,” Reddy was quoted as saying by the publication.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said these social media posts “crossed a line”. Reddy said the state government had ignored such posts, but they became “belligerent” over time. “Their social media posts have degenerated into sexually vulgar comments on people like Home Minister V Anitha. It is all below the belt, and this crackdown is their own doing. In fact, people are fed up and lodging police complaints,” he added.