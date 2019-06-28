Andhra Pradesh,Telangana mull water-sharing plan

Five years after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, the two states have decided to work out a strategy to share river Godavari’s surplus waters by diverting it to Krishna basin, besides resolving all other inter-state disputes amicably.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a five-hour meeting with Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s camp office in Hyderabad on Friday.

Cabinet ministers and officials from both states attended the meeting, the first official one after three years.

The CMs have decided to appoint a joint official committee, comprising secretaries of the irrigation departments and engineers of both states, to work out proposals for diversion of Godavari waters to the Krishna basin.

“The committee will submit its report by July 15 to the CMs. They will meet again in Vijayawada to take a final decision on the joint strategy to harness the surplus waters,” Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender told reporters after the meeting.

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said various issues between the states were discussed, including distribution of assets and institutions mentioned in Schedule 9 and 10 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “Both KCR and Jagan decided to resolve all these issues through negotiations. Officials from both states would meet again on Saturday to find a solution,” Reddy said.

He said the chief ministers agreed there was no need to involve any third party, whether the Centre or tribunals, to resolve issues between the states. “They have decided to adopt a give-and-take approach,” he said.

At the meeting, Telangana CM said, “Since there is less availability of water in the Krishna river, water should be diverted from the Godavari...With this, areas in Andhra and in Telangana could get water.” Jagan has asked officials to study the proposal and submit a report.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 23:26 IST