Andhra: Pregnant woman attacked by YSRCP worker after objecting to fireworks at Jagan's birthday event: Report

The woman, identified as Sandhya Rani, was allegedly assaulted by a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker at Muthyalavaripalle village in Tanakallu mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district late Sunday evening, The Hindu reported. The accused has been arrested by the police, PTI news agency reported on Tuesday.

The accused YSRCP worker, identified as Ajay, had organised for fireworks during the birthday celebrations for Jagan held by party workers.

The noise caused by the bursting of the high-decibel crackers reportedly led to the woman, Sandhya Rani, experiencing discomfort, according to The Hindu report.

Following this, some members of the woman's family asked the organisers of the event to stop bursting the crackers, which led to an argument. Ajay allegedly lost his temper amid the dispute and physically assaulted Sandhya, despite knowing that she was pregnant, her family members told The Hindu.

Sandhya was immediately taken to the government hospital in Kadiri town for medical treatment, with the incident sparking outrage in thev village. While hospital authorities said that Sandhya's condition was stable, the local residents have demanded criminal action against the accused worker, The Hindu reported.

Meanwhile, Kadiri MLA and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kandikunta Venkata Prasad on Monday visited the government hospital where Sandhya was admitted.

Prasad spoke to the pregnant woman and her family members, while assuring them that legal action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. Police registered a case following the incident and said that an investigation has been launched. They said that medical records would be verified, according to The Hindu report.