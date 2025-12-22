Pregnant Karnataka teen ‘beaten to death’ by her family members over inter-caste marriage

A 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly attacked and killed by her parents' family over her inter-caste marriage in Karnataka’s Hubbali. Police have arrested three persons, including the victim's father, in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday evening.(PTI/ Representative)

The woman died at a private hospital after succumbing to the injuries sustained in the alleged attack, news agency PTI reported

Police have arrested three persons, including the victim's father, in connection with the incident that occurred on Sunday evening, the report mentioned.

The incident happened at Inam-Veerapur in Hubballi Rural taluk.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Manya in a report by NDTV, was allegedly attacked by a pipe and agricultural equipment on Sunday night, sustaining multiple injuries that later caused her death in the hospital.

Why was the woman attacked by her family?

According to the police officials quoted in the PTI report, the deceased woman had married a man from a different caste from her village in May, despite opposition from her family. The couple were living in Haveri in fear for their lives from the family. They had returned to the village to live with the man’s family earlier this month.

Before the attack, several attempts were made to reconcile the two families to avert any violence, NDTV reported.

The victim was six months pregnant. On Sunday, her family members first allegedly tried to attack her husband and father-in-law while they were working at their agricultural field in the village.

The duo escaped the initial attack, further infuriating the woman's family. The accused then turned their attention to the victim’s house, barging in around the evening. They attacked the deceased, along with another woman and a man, who were present there and tried to protect her. Both of them have also sustained serious injuries.

The six-month pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, where she breathed her last.

A case has been registered at the Hubballi Rural Police Station, and an investigation is underway.