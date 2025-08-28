Angry villagers chase Bihar minister, MLA during visit to Nalanda village | Video

Bihar's rural development minister Sharwan Kumar and JD(U) MLA Krishnamurari Sharan on Wednesday escaped unharmed after a mob chased them in the Hilsa area of Nalanda district, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing officials. The incident took place in Malawa village under the jurisdiction of Hilsa police station,(X)

Nalanda distrct happens to be the home district of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The incident took place in Malawa village under the jurisdiction of Hilsa police station when Kumar and Sharan went to attend a prayer meeting-cum-ritual organised for eight villagers who died in a road accident.

The eight people, including seven women, died and four others were injured after a tempo they were travelling in collided with a truck on August 23.

Viral videos shared on social media purportedly showed Kumar running as an angry crowd carrying bamboo sticks and stones chased him. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Nalanda SP Bharat Soni, however, told PTI that a group of villagers tried to stop the minister and his security personnel, leading to a heated argument.

"According to reports, when the minister and the MLA were returning to their vehicles after the prayer meet, a group of villagers tried to stop them. Security personnel intervened, leading to a heated argument. The minister and the MLA immediately left the spot in their vehicle," Soni said, adding no one was hurt in the incident.

Meanwhile, locals also told journalists that security personnel of the minister sustained injuries in the melee.

According to an NDTV report, the villagers were allegedly angry over the minister's delayed visit. They also alleged that the politicians "did not show any sensitivity" towards the victims' families, nor announced any compensation for them.

JD(U) spokesperson Dhananjay Dev reacted to the incident, saying that the locals were angry with the politician's working style, according to the news channel.

The Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party also took a dig at the ruling Janata Dal (United) over the incident.

“There are still 2 months left in the elections, the public will hold the ministers and MLAs accountable for their actions one by one!!” the party wrote on X.