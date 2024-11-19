Menu Explore
Anil Deshmukh attacked: Supriya Sule ‘extremely worried’; how Arvind Kejriwal, others reacted

ByHT News Desk
Nov 19, 2024 08:49 AM IST

Anil Deshmukh was injured in a stone-pelting attack on his car in Nagpur district on Monday night. He was taken to Katol Civil Hospital for treatment.

Political leaders from Opposition parties have expressed strong concern over the attack on former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh, saying that violence has no place in politics and society.

Damaged windshield of the car of former Maharashtra minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh after stones were hurled at the car in Nagpur district. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Damaged windshield of the car of former Maharashtra minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh after stones were hurled at the car in Nagpur district. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The incident has sparked calls for accountability and swift action against those responsible.

“The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh is shocking. Violence has absolutely no place in our politics or society. Urge authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators,” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Anil Deshmukh was injured after stones were thrown at his car in Nagpur district on Monday night. The attack took place around 8pm when Anil Deshmukh was returning to Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village. He was immediately taken to the Katol Civil Hospital for treatment.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the attack in a post on X. 

“I strongly condemn the life-threatening assault on Anil Deshmukh ji. Violence has no place in a democratic society,” Kejriwal said in the post.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi described the attack on Anil Deshmukh as a sign of lawlessness under the current Maharashtra government.

“The attack on former Maharashtra Home Minister Shri Anil Deshmukh is extremely worrisome and yet again a reminder of how goons have brazenly been functioning under this Mahajhoothi government. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” Priyanka wrote in a post.

Also read: Campaign for Maharashtra assembly election ends

“Sharing visuals of Deshmukh being taken in an ambulance, Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule said, “Extremely worried and anxious! Wishing @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji a speedy recovery!”

Congress leader Vikas Thakre also expressed concern over the attack, emphasising the seriousness of the incident. He told PTI that Deshmukh, who is receiving treatment for his injuries is currently unable to speak.

Thakre questioned what such violence means for ordinary citizens if a former minister could be targeted in this way.

India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
