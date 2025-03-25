Menu Explore
Annamalai accuses Stalin of ‘distorting 3-language policy' for DMK’s hidden agenda

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 09:53 PM IST

Annamalai, in a social media post, said that Chief Minister Stalin, on March 25, while addressing the assembly, again alleged Hindi imposition.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Tuesday accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of "distorting" the 3-language policy as "Hindi imposition" and alleged that by doing so, the DMK President has again confirmed the DMK's "hidden policy" that only those who have money may learn several languages.

(PTI)
'By distorting the 3-language policy as Hindi imposition, he has again confirmed the DMK's hidden policy,' Annamalai alleged.(PTI)

Annamalai, in a social media post, said that Chief Minister Stalin on March 25, while addressing the Assembly, has again alleged Hindi imposition.

"By distorting the 3-language policy as Hindi imposition, he has again confirmed the DMK's hidden policy that only those who have money may learn several languages," the BJP leader alleged.

He said that the 3-language policy under the National Education Policy is to open up the opportunity provided across Tamil Nadu by private schools run by DMK persons, including the "chief minster's family," to poor students who study in government schools.

It is not, hence, Hindi imposition as alleged by chief minister Stalin, and this opportunity to learn several languages is already available to students of private schools.

"Hindi imposition is happening only in private schools run by DMK persons," he alleged.

