Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

CRPF jawan on poll duty in Jharkhand shoots 2 officers dead, second case in 24 hours in the state

A similar incident was reported from Ranchi on Monday when a constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) shot dead his company commander before killing himself.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 09:54 IST
Neeraj Chauhan
Neeraj Chauhan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed on election duty in Jharkhand, shot dead two of his seniors and injured another in Bokaro late on Monday.
A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed on election duty in Jharkhand, shot dead two of his seniors and injured another in Bokaro late on Monday. (Reuters File Photo )
         

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed on election duty in Jharkhand, shot dead two of his seniors and injured another in Bokaro late on Monday, in the second incident of fratricide in the poll-bound state within 24 hours, officials said.

Officials said the constable of CRPF’s 226th battalion was drunk when he shot at an assistant commandant and an assistant sub-inspector at 9:30pm on Monday killing them. He was also injured in the shooting.

CRPF officials said the reasons for the latest incident are not known yet and that senior officials have rushed to the spot.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, said another officer.

A similar incident was reported from Ranchi on Monday when a constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) shot dead his company commander before killing himself.

Last week, a constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) had killed five of his colleagues in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. He was gunned down in the incident as he was on a shooting spree.

