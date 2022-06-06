Another minor held over teen’s gang rape in Hyderabad: Police

A juvenile was arrested by Hyderabad police on Sunday, the fourth person to be apprehended in connection with the last week’s alleged gang rape of a teenage girl in Telangana’s capital city.

“The accused was produced before the juvenile court for safe custody. So far, four of the five accused were arrested, including one major Saduddin Malik (18) and three juveniles,” said Joel Davis, deputy commissioner of police, Hyderabad West Zone. “Efforts are on to apprehend the fifth accused, identified as Omer Khan (18).”

A 17-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly gang raped in Hyderabad after she went to a party organised by her schoolmates at Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in upscale Jubilee Hills on May 28. The incident came to light after her father lodged a complaint with police on May 31.

Police initially booked a case of outraging of modesty based on the complaint, but later changed it to gang rape after a statement by the victim following a day-long counselling by women police of Bharosa Centre and subsequent medical examination.

Police have already seized two cars – a Mercedes Benz on June 2 and a Toyota Innova on June 4.

“The Toyota Innova car, in which the gang rape happened, was recovered from a farmhouse at Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad,” a police officer familiar with the case said on condition of anonymity. “It appears the accused wiped all evidence, including the plate with temporary registration number.”

Clues pertaining to the victim have been recovered from the Mercedes car and sent to forensic examination, the officer said.

“All the juveniles are related to high-profile people, including the son of the chairman of a government-run minority institution, son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader from Sangareddy and son of a corporator from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation,” he said.

The issue took a curious turn on Saturday when Bharatiya Janata Party MLA M Raghunandan Rao released pictures and a short video of the minor victim and a few boys, and asked police to clarify if the boy in the photo was the son of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA.

The BJP leader demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Police, however, did not confirm the authenticity of the photos and video. There was no evidence to prove the involvement of the MLA’s son in the rape, Davis said on Friday.

“We shall record the statement of the girl again in the wake of the surfacing of the video, and if she gives any hint about the MLA’s son, we shall include his name in the FIR as accused number 6,” the police officer quoted earlier said.

Meanwhile, Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday sought a report from the state government on the gang rape. She ordered a detailed report within two days from the chief secretary and the director general of police according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

The Congress criticised the BJP for airing the video and pictures of the victim. On Sunday, Manickam Tagore, all-India congress committee in-charge of Telangana affairs, slammed Raghunandan Rao, and questioned how he got access to the evidence that only police had access to. The BJP MLA should be booked for compromising the identity of the victim, Tagore said.

Rao, however, defended the move saying he had disclosed evidence only to help police track the accused.

“Why does @INCIndia always panic when their blood brothers MIM plus TRS are in trouble? Evidence has been put out to nail the lies of the police & force them to act on the involvement of MLA’s son in #HyderabadRape. Looks like @manickamtagore @inctelangana doesn’t want the truth to come out,” the BJP leader tweeted.

