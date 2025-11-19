Another Taliban minister in India in less than 2 months, set to visit International Trade Fair

Afghanistan's Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nooruddin Azizi, arrived in New Delhi on a five-day official visit on Wednesday. Azizi's India tour comes weeks after Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's visit to New Delhi in October. Nooruddin Azizi is on a five-day official visit to India.(MEA)

The commerce minister is scheduled to meet Indian officials and also expected to visit the India International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, according to ANI.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) extended a warm welcome to the visiting minister, whose visit is aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

"A warm welcome to Afghan Industry and Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, on his official visit to India. Advancing bilateral trade and investment ties is the key focus of the visit," the MEA said in a statement.

The latest tour of the Afghan minister is the second highest-level visits from the Kabul government to India since the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

In October, foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi concluded a six-day visit to India, in the highest-level engagement between New Delhi and the Taliban regime since the 2021 takeover.

India has restored the status of its Technical Mission in Kabul to that of an Embassy following Muttaqi's visit. The MEA said that the decision to open the embassy underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest.