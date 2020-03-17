e-paper
Anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi granted bail by NIA court

The NIA had booked charges against Akhil Gogoi for his role in spearheading protests against CAA in December last year.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 18:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The court granted bail to Akhil Gogoi on a surety of Rs 30,000 after the NIA failed to file a charge sheet against him within 90 days and sought more time.
The court granted bail to Akhil Gogoi on a surety of Rs 30,000 after the NIA failed to file a charge sheet against him within 90 days and sought more time.(PTI)
         

Three months after he was arrested, anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist Akhil Gogoi was granted bail on Tuesday by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court.

The court granted bail to Gogoi, founder of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), a farmers’ rights organisation, on a surety of Rs 30,000 after the NIA failed to file a charge sheet against him within 90 days and sought more time.

Gogoi, who is also a popular RTI activist, was arrested at Jorhat on December 12 last year for his role in spearheading protests against CAA, which seeks to fast forward citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis, Buddhists and Jains from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He was later handed over to NIA and a court here sent him to 10 days custody of the agency on December 17. He was taken to New Delhi the same day for questioning.

Gogoi was brought back to Guwahati towards the end of December and was in judicial custody ever since. Several demonstrations seeking his release following reports of his deteriorating health had taken place both in the state and outside.

The NIA has lodged a case under sections 120B, 124A, 153A, 153B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 18 and Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act (UAPAA).

Gogoi was accused of criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, assertions against national integrity, and support to terrorist organisations.

