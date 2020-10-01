e-paper
'Anti-democratic': Opposition slams 'reckless' UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi

‘Anti-democratic’: Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader was walking to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Hathras gangrape victim along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi after their convoy was stopped at Yamuna Expressway, citing imposition of Section 144.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2020 21:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar slammed the "reckless" behaviour of the police and called the incident "extremely condemnable".
         

Opposition leaders from across the country condemned the detainment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by Uttar Pradesh Police while he was on his way to meet the family members of the 19-year-old Hathras gangrape victim.

The Congress leader was walking to his destination along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi after their convoy was stopped at Yamuna Expressway, citing imposition of Section 144.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar slammed the “reckless” behaviour of the police and called the incident “extremely condemnable”.

“Reckless behaviour of UP Police towards @INCIndia leader Shri @RahulGandhi is extremely condemnable. It is reprehensible for those who are supposed to uphold the law to trample upon the democratic values in such a manner,” he tweeted.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M K Stalin said that the incident showed the extent of “atrocities and injustices” faced by citizens under a “ruthless government”.

“I strongly condemn #Hathras & #Balrampur rape cases which show the extent of atrocities & injustices faced by citizens under such a ruthless & cruel govt. If @RahulGandhi can be manhandled for seeking #JusticeForIndiasDaughters what protects the common man from @myogiadityanath?,” Stalin tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared photos of the scuffle between UP Police and Rahul Gandhi on his Twitter handle, and said that Opposition presence was being termed as “politicisation”. Earlier in the day, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had urged the opposition to not increase the tension through “political tourism”.

“Godi media terms opposition presence as politicisation: how low will they bend to serve their masters’ agenda? The role of Opposition is to stand up for the victims of a Govt which lets lawlessness run rife, denies any form of justice to the family & tries to cremate the truth,” Tharoor tweeted.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the UP Police for preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting the victim’s family, calling the move “anti-democratic”.

“Rahul Gandhi has every democratic right to go to Hathras. There is also constitutional freedom. The move to eliminate it all is ultimately anti-democratic. This cannot be allowed in a democratic society. The police assault on Rahul Gandhi is a reprehensible act,” said Vijayan in an official statement.

The 19-year-old gangrape victim had succumbed to her injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

(with agency inputs)

