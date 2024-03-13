Anti-CAA protests: 55 Delhi University students detained amid planned agitation

A day after the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 was implemented by the central government, the Delhi Police detained 55 students from Delhi University for staging a protest against the new law. The students were detained from the DU Arts Faculty, the police said. Security was deployed outside JMI and DU after anti-CAA protests (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Scores of students from the Left-affiliated AISA had called for a protest against the implementation of the CAA notified by the Centre on Monday. Similar protests also erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia shortly after the Centre's notification.

However, Delhi University AISA unit president Manik Gupta alleged that the students were detained by the police even before the protests started. He also alleged that the students were brutally handled by the authorities.

“Many students who were simply standing outside the Arts Faculty and not participating in the protest were detained by the police on the basis of mere doubt,” Gupta claimed.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) MK Meena said, “Taking preventive measures, we have removed around 50 to 55 students from the Central Library of Delhi University (opposite Arts Faculty) who were protesting against the CAA. They were removed from the location and they will be released soon.”

"All allegations that the police thrashed the students are baseless as we have all video-recorded," he added.

Anti-CAA protests at Jamia Millia Islamia

Protests also erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia shortly after the rules for CAA were notified. Students' outfits held a press conference at Jamia demanding the withdrawal of the Act and release of all students, who were booked in the anti-CAA protest nearly four years ago.

Security personnel were posted outside the university in case of any potential disturbances, as JMI was one of the prime spots where the anti-CAA protests erupted in 2020.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday notified the rules of the CAA giving nod to its implementation.

Under the rules, persecuted non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians - from three countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will be eligible for Indian nationality.

