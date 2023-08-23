Antilia bomb scare case: Supreme Court grants bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The Bombay high court had refused him bail in January. Former Mumbai police officer Pradeep Sharma. (Photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)

On February 25, 2021, a gelatine-laden SUV was found near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai. Businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5, 2021.

Sharma's lawyer submitted the only allegation against the former police officer was that he had helped his former colleague Sachin Waze – the main accused in the Antilia bomb planting case and the killing of Hiran – in eliminating Hiran.

Known as an "encounter specialist", Sharma was a member of the Mumbai Police's encounter squad that killed over 300 criminals in numerous encounters.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Sharma, submitted that Sharma was a decorated police officer who retired after 37 years of service.

"Waze wanted to have some recognition and be in spotlight. They wanted to plant an explosive outside the house of an industrialist in Mumbai so he procured gelatin sticks. The deceased is Mansukh Hiran.

"In conjunction with Hiran, he got his car and showed it as a stolen car, put gelatin sticks and parked it outside the industrialist's house. This was done with an intention that he will recover the car and he will be in spotlight that he has discovered an attack. The high court records this I (Sharma) am unconcerned with all this," Rohatgi said.

He said there was no direct evidence to link Sharma to Sachin Waze.

"I am a retired police officer. I met Waze at Malabar (Hill) police station. He called me and is known to me. Second time I met him at police commissioner's office. Is it possible to hatch a conspiracy to murder someone at police commissioner's office?" Rohatgi submitted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON