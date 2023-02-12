Anusuiya Uikey appointed as new governor of Manipur

Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, governor of Chhattisgarh, was appointed as the new governor of Manipur by President of India Droupadi Murmu on Sunday.

Anusuiya Uikye will be replacing La Ganesan, who has been appointed as the governor of Nagaland.

Uikey was the governor of Chhattisgarh from July 16, 2019 to February 12, 2022 prior to becoming the 18th governor of Manipur.

Hailing from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the 66-year-old Uikey had been taking part in social and political activities since her student days. She served as a Rajya Sabha MP of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from 2006 to 2012 during which she was a member of several parliamentary committees. Uikey has also served as vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh extended a hearty welcome to Uikye on being appointed as the new governor of the state.

“A hearty welcome to Smt Sushri Anusuiya Uikye Ji on being appointed as the new Governor of Manipur. I am confident that the people of Manipur will see great progress under your leadership. Also, I extend best wishes to Shri La Ganesan Ji on his new post as Governor of Nagaland,” he tweeted.

President Murmu on Sunday announced 13 gubernatorial appointments, which include some governors being reshuffled.

The other new governors’ appointments in North East India are Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (Retired) in Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya in Sikkim, Gulab Chand Kataria in Assam and Phagu Chauhan in Meghalaya.

“The Rashtrapti Bhavan in a press communiqué said the new appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.