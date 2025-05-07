AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan warns celebrities, social media influencers from ‘barking’ about national security

Deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, sent a strong message to celebrities and social media influencers about how they talk about national security. File photo of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan addressing a gathering earlier this month in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh. (@APDeputyCMO via PTI)

Addressing the press on Wednesday, he spoke about Operation Sindoor, which was carried out by the Indian armed forces in the early hours of Wednesday on Pakistani terror targets, and warned those ‘barking’ online about national security and being ‘anti-national’. Follow Operation Sindoor live updates

Pawan Kalyan’s warning to celebs, social media influencers

At the press conference on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan said that stern action will be taken against those who ‘go against this war’ or try to indulge in ‘anti-national rhetoric’. He said, “As citizens, make sure any kind of anti-national rhetoric happens on social media, you give a counterattack and inform the cybercrime department. I have conveyed to our DGP also today morning, anybody from the state of Andhra Pradesh who goes anti-national, and who goes against this war, will be booked under severe cases. Any kind of attack on the nation from outside or within the nation will be taken quite seriously.”

He then warned celebrities and social media influencers in particular from commenting on national security. “Especially celebrities, especially who think they are social media influencers. Don’t comment about (Indian) Army. You don’t know A, B, C of how to safeguard the borders of this nation, you never know. As the dogs are barking right now (in the background), simply don’t bark on social media anything about the entire nation. Please, don’t bark on social media without having any understanding about national security,” he said, adding, “So, this is what I appeal to all social media influencers: stern action will be taken against you. In these tough times, we stand by Honourable Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi ji, the BJP-led NDA government, no matter how long it takes till the last terrorist is wiped out from this country.”

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu on Operation Sindoor

On Wednesday, during a press conference in New Delhi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to “deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families”. Nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir were targeted and destroyed by missiles deployed by India.

AP chief minister Chandrababu Naidu commended the move in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “With pride, I salute the brave warriors of the Indian Armed Forces for swiftly avenging the Pahalgam terror attack. With their unmatched bravery and precision, they have again demonstrated that our nation will defend itself with iron will.”

Actor-politician Pawan also echoed the CM, writing, “Thanks to the chiefs of the tri-services for injecting bravery into the Bharat (Indian) society with Operation Sindoor, especially after decades of patience and excessive patience which had tied the hands of entire Bharat. And also to PM Modi for standing by them.”