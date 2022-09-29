Home / India News / Apologise to people for ‘PayCM’ campaign: BJP to Congress

Apologise to people for 'PayCM' campaign: BJP to Congress

Published on Sep 29, 2022

‘PayCM’ is a campaign launched by the Congress targeting the state government on the issue of corruption, including the 40 per cent commission allegation made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.

ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru

Hitting out at the Congress for the ‘PayCM’ campaign, BJP nation general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Wednesday said it was an insult to Basavaraj Bommai, who is a “common man CM” and demanded that the opposition party apologise to the people of the state.

Addressing reporters here, Singh said, “This is the small mind of Congress. Our CM Bommai is working for farmers, putting money into their accounts, has given scholarships to their children, and has given special packages to SC/ST. He is a common man and is working for the common people.”

He was responding to a question on PayCM campaign.

He further said the Congress, by levelling such a false allegation of commission against the CM, is stooping to a new low and it is in a way an insult to the common man and Karnataka.

“People of Karnataka, the common man of Karnataka, will never forgive an insult to its common man chief minister... definitely people of the state will give them a right response,” he said, as he demanded that the grand old party and its leaders apologise to the people of the state.

‘PayCM’ is a campaign targeting the government on the issue of corruption, including the 40 per cent commission allegation made by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.

As part of the viral campaign, posters with Bommai’s face on a QR code were pasted in different parts of the city; Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar among others had taken part in it.

Pointing to Congress’ “collapse” in Punjab and Goa and now rift within the party in Rajasthan, Singh said in the coming days similar rift will emerge in Karnataka too between state Congress chief D K Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

“Rahul Gandhi is on a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, while Congress ‘thodo’ and Congress ‘chodo’ (divide and quit Congress) were on. In Karnataka also, the same thing will happen.,” he said as he also alleged that Congress is synonymous with conspiracy and corruption.

The Congress is a “leaderless” party and that’s the reason they are wiped out from the entire country, and during the next year assembly polls that party will be totally wiped out and the BJP will come back to power with a target of 150 seats, he added.

