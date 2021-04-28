'Appalled,' says Chidambaram on govt’s denial of oxygen shortage, vaccines

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday criticised the government over its handling of the pandemic and asked if all media reports as well the cries for help ringing out of every adversely affected state were fake.

“Are all the television channels telecasting fake visuals? Are all the newspaper stories incorrect? Are all the doctors lying? Are all the family members making false statements? Are all the visuals and photographs fake?” the former finance minister said via a series of tweets.

He also said that he was ‘appalled’ by health minister Harsh Vardhan’s statement that the country is not facing a shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir. Both oxygen and Remdesivir are considered vital for critical Covid-19 patients as timely administration is vital for saving the life of the person infected by Covid-19. He also said he was surprised by the claim made by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath that the state was not facing a shortage of vaccines.

“I am appalled by the statement of the Union Health Minister that there is no shortage of oxygen or vaccines or Remedesivir. I am also appalled by the statement of the UP. Chief Minister that there is no shortage of vaccines in UP,” Chidambaram said. Earlier on Monday, health minister Harsh Vardhan had said that India is better prepared to tackle Covid-19 this year compared to 2020.

The government on Monday during the Covid-19 briefing highlighted that there is enough oxygen in the country but transportation remains a major challenge. Chidambaram also said that people need to ‘revolt’ against any government which assumes that all Indians are foolish. “People must revolt against a government that is assuming all the people of India are fools,” he said.

Several nations have come to India’s aid to help it tide over the crisis presented by the second wave of Covid-19. The US, UK, Germany, Taiwan, Australia and France along with several other nations have come forward to bolster India’s response to Covid-19.