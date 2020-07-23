‘Appreciate Bangladesh’s stand’: India on Imran Khan raising Kashmir issue with Sheikh Hasina

india

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 19:35 IST

India on Thursday stated that New Delhi appreciates Bangladesh’s consistent stand that Jammu and Kashmir and all its developments are India’s internal matters. The external affairs ministry’s statement was in context of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with his Bangladeshi counterpart in a telephonic conversation on Wednesday.

“Our relations with Bangladesh are time tested and historic...We appreciate their consistent stand that Jammu and Kashmir and all its developments are India’s internal matters. It’s a stand they have always taken,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to a news report published by the Associated Press of Pakistan, Imran Khan called Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday and discussed the coronavirus situation in the two countries. He also invited her to visit Islamabad and drew her attention to the situation in Kashmir.

He is reported to have “stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region”.

Khan also underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to closer ties with Bangladesh while underlining the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people to people exchanges, according to a PTI news report.

Pakistan’s attempt to muster international support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue has increased since the Indian government abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to the region, and also bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh last year.

Khan’s attempts to raise the issue at international forums such as the United Nations have been actively countered by India.

Earlier today, the government noted another “historic” milestone in India-Bangladesh connectivity and economic partnership as the first ever container cargo from Kolkata via Chattogram port reached Agartala. External affairs ministry tweeted to say that this development will help in further development of the north eastern region.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya had last week flagged off the first trial container ship from Kolkata carrying cargo meant for Agartala that reached the city via the Chattogram port in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh have enhanced cooperation in shipping and inland water trade in the recent years.